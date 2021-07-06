Renewed appeal after man left with 'life-changing' injuries in East Ham attack

Published: 9:30 AM July 6, 2021

A man has been left with life-changing injuries after a car was driven into him.

The 36-year-old victim remains in a stable condition after allegedly being deliberately struck by the vehicle.

Officers were called at about 5.30am on Saturday, July 2 to reports of a disturbance involving a group of people at the corner of Market Street and Park Avenue in East Ham.

Another three people were treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

There have been no arrests.

Detectives investigating the circumstances are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area, and have not yet spoken to police, to come forward.

The car which is believed to have been involved was recovered at the scene, but the occupants fled before police arrived.

Det Con Charlotte Keane said: "We have recovered a large amount of CCTV footage from the area and have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"I am now asking for anybody who witnessed the incident and who hasn't spoken to officers to contact us as a matter of urgency as you could have vital information.

"I would also ask that drivers who were in the area on Saturday morning check their dashcams in case they have any footage that could help in the investigation."

Call 101 or tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.