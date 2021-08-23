Man arrested before woman dies in fall is released under investigation

Published: 5:57 PM August 23, 2021

A 26-year-old man has been released under investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in International Way, Stratford. - Credit: Met Police

A man who was arrested at a Stratford block of flats where a woman later fell to her death has been released under investigation.

Police attended a residential address in International Way shortly after 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 17, following a third-party report of an alleged “serious sexual assault".

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has since been released under investigation, a Met spokesperson said.

About 5.40pm on the day of the alleged assault, police received a report that a woman had “fallen from height at the same location”.

The 26-year-old woman died at the scene a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexplained,” the Met spokesperson said.

“A special post-mortem examination held on Thursday, August 19 gave a provisional cause of death as multiple injuries consistent with a fall.

“We await the result of further tests. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The Met's directorate of professional standards (DPS) will investigate the matter.

The spokesperson said: “As is routine in these circumstances, the Met's DPS referred the matter to Independent Office for Police Conduct, who took the decision that it should be a local investigation which will be led by the DPS.”