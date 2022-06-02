Man found on fire in East Ham park dies

An investigation has begun after a man was found on fire in Central Park in East Ham - Credit: Google Maps

An investigation has been launched after a man who was found on fire at Central Park has died.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to an area of Central Park in East Ham at around 2.20am on Thursday - June 2 - to reports of a man injured.

Officers and paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries to confirm his identity and inform next of kin are still ongoing.

The Metropolitan Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained while the circumstances of his death are being investigated.

A crime scene remains in place and Central Park remains closed.