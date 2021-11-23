News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man masturbates on Central line train in front of two women

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:43 PM November 23, 2021
This man may have information related to an indecent exposure on the Central line, according to the British Transport Police

A man who masturbated on an eastbound Central line train is wanted by police.

The British Transport Police (BTP) is investigating an "indecent incident" which took place at around 8.30pm on July 15.

A man travelling on the Central line between Bank and Stratford masturbated in front of two women sat opposite him, police say.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 21000518385 of 15/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

