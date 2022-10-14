Man jailed for Maryland murder as police hunt another suspect

Christopher Owens-Wright has been sentenced after being found guilty of murder - Credit: Met Police

A man has been sentenced for a murder in Maryland as police continue to appeal for help to trace another suspect.

Michael Fadeyibi, 23, was stabbed multiple times in Henniker Road in the early hours of August 6 last year.

He had been pursued through the streets by Christopher Owens-Wright, 23, of Chatsworth Road, Maryland and a second person.

Michael Fadeyibi - Credit: Met Police

A man Michael was with was also stabbed but survived his injuries.

Owens-Wright was found guilty of murder and section 18 GBH at Inner London Crown Court in July.

He was given a life sentence at the same court yesterday (October 13) and will serve a minimum of 27 years in prison.

Police have renewed their appeal for information to trace a second man they say is a suspect for Michael's murder.

Ryan Igbinovia, 26, has not been found and has links to Stratford as well as south-east London and Birmingham.

Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen, from the Met's specialist crime command, said: "Michael's family have seen one person pay the price for their actions in the attack that caused his death but they still seek justice.

Police want to trace Ryan Igbinovia - Credit: Met Police

“I am certain that somebody will know where Igbinovia is hiding. A substantial reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of Ryan Igbinovia remains on offer.

“If you have seen Ryan Igbinovia, or know where he is, then I would implore you to please get in touch.

"If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Michael's father added: "I appeal to anyone with information to get in contact with and assist police, so that he can be located and brought to trial.”

Anyone with information about Igbinovia’s whereabouts is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8345 1570.

People can also speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.