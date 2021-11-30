News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man jailed for rape after attacking woman walking back from Canning Town

Holly Chant

Published: 1:44 PM November 30, 2021
Updated: 1:48 PM November 30, 2021
Bodor Ahmed, 27, of Balmore Close in Tower Hamlets

Bodor Ahmed, 27, of Balmore Close in Tower Hamlets - Credit: Metropolitan Police Service

A man has been jailed for 14 years after raping a woman in Poplar and threatening her with a knife as she walked from Canning Town Station. 

Bodor Ahmed, 27, of Balmore Close in Aberfeldy Village, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (November 30). 

He pleaded guilty to rape, threatening a person with a knife and sexual assault at the same court on September 1 last year.

At around 10.20pm on July 19 2020, Ahmed approached a 29-year-old woman who was walking along St Ives Place after leaving Canning Town Underground Station.

He threatened her with a knife before forcing her into a residential property.

Once inside the property, he raped and sexually assaulted her, despite repeated pleas from the victim for him to stop.

Police were called by a member of the public who had seen Ahmed threaten the woman outside the building.

Officers arrived and found the woman "extremely distressed". They then arranged specialist care for her.

Ahmed attempted to escape through an underground car park, but was confronted by officers who were able to detain him.

A large kitchen knife was found nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody before being charged the following day.

Detective Constable Robert Burkin, who worked on the investigation, said Ahmed's actions were "absolutely appalling".

He added: "He armed himself with a knife before carrying out an unprovoked attack on a defenceless woman for his own perverse gratification.

"I would like to praise the victim for the bravery and integrity she has shown throughout the investigation. This was a terrifying ordeal, but I do hope this sentence will give her some sense of closure.

Det Cons Burkin continued: "I would also like to thank the member of the public who called police when they saw the woman in distress. Their quick thinking meant officers could respond swiftly and arrest Ahmed at the scene."

