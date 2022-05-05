News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jailed: Man who carved swastikas into walls at the Westfield

Holly Chant

Published: 3:34 PM May 5, 2022
Andy Koseda, 54, of no fixed address, was jailed after threatening someone with a knife in Stratford, Newham

Andy Koseda, 54, of no fixed address, was jailed after threatening someone with a knife and carving swastikas into walls in Stratford - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man who threatened a person with a knife and carved swastikas into walls at the Westfield shopping centre has been jailed. 

Andy Koseda, 54, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years and six months in jail for knife and racial harassment offences at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (May 5). 

Officers responded to a call to the shopping centre in Stratford on February 15, where Koseda had caused criminal damage by carving swastikas into the walls with a knife.

He was also racially abusive and threatening towards officers upon arrest.

Koseda had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

He was convicted of multiple offences including threatening a person with a knife in a public place; racially aggravated harassment; criminal damage; possession of a knife, and using threatening words to cause harassment. 

