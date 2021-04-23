Man in hospital after 'acid attack' inside his home in Beckton
Published: 3:20 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 3:25 PM April 23, 2021
A man is in hospital after a corrosive substance was poured over him inside his home.
The police were called at 2.40am this morning (April 23) after reports the victim had been admitted to hospital suffering from burn injuries.
Two males tipped the substance over him after getting into his house in MacGregor Road, Beckton at about 11pm on Thursday night, according to the Met.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The man, who is believed to be aged in his 50s, remains in hospital receiving treatment.
"His condition is not life-threatening."
There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
