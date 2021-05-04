Man hit by car in alleged Canning Town 'fight' dies from injuries

Published: 5:03 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 5:19 PM May 4, 2021

A man has died after he was hit by a car during a fight in Canning Town last week.

The Met Police were called to reports of “males involved in an altercation” in Butchers Road last Wednesday, April 28.

A 50-year-old man, who police say was struck by a vehicle, was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Despite receiving treatment throughout the week, he died from his injuries on Saturday, May 1.

His next of kin are aware and continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

Five males were arrested in connection with the incident and are currently released on bail pending further enquiries.

Det Insp Daniel Thompson, of the Met’s north-east command, said: “Detectives and specially-trained officers have been working at the location of the offence throughout this week at what has been an extensive and complex crime scene.

“I want to thank the public for their patience whilst we conduct our enquiries.

“We recognise that the close proximity of this offence to the murder at Coolfin Road on Monday, April 26 will cause residents of E16 and the wider area much concern.

“I want to reassure residents that what occurred on Butchers Road was an isolated incident. There is no evidence to suggest the two matters are linked.”

Det Insp Thompson added there will be "enhanced, high visibility patrols" by safer neighbourhoods and violence suppression unit officers in response to the events.

Safer schools officers will also be patrolling and engaging with the schools and colleges in the area, with additional support from the violent crime taskforce and other central units.

"This will broaden the scope of our operational policing within Newham at this time of heightened community concern,” Det Insp Thompson said.

Anyone who has information relating to violent crime or people who carry weapons are asked to call the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

To report information completely anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.