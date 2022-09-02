News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man glassed in homophobic Stratford bar attack, police say

Michael Cox

Published: 11:06 AM September 2, 2022
Police want to speak to this man in connection with the assault

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the assault - Credit: Met Police

Police want to trace a man in connection with a homophobic attack at a Stratford bar.

A 20-year-old man required stitches after being hit with a glass to the chin at a bar in The Grove on August 19.

The victim was first approached by another man, who was unknown to him, while with friends at 11pm.

At around midnight, police said this man began to make homophobic comments towards the 20-year-old.

The victim walked away and sat down at another table before the glassing incident then took place.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may know the identity of the man pictured are asked to call 101 and quote reference 434/20AUG.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


