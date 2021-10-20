Man given community order for 26 counts of criminal damage after scratching name into property

Published: 6:52 PM October 20, 2021

He pleaded guilty to 26 counts of criminal damage to property in East Village. - Credit: Google

A Forest Gate man has been given a community order after pleading guilty to 26 counts of criminal damage in Stratford.

Abdur Taleb, 27, of Upton Park Road appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 15 in relation to criminal damage to property within the East Village neighbourhood.

Newham police say his name, Taleb, was scratched on the property.

He was given a community order with a nightly curfew and ordered to pay compensation to his victims.