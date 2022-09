Police were called to reports of a fight near the Stratford Centre last night (August 31) - Credit: Ken Mears

A man was found with a stab injury near the Stratford Centre last night (August 31).

Police discovered the 18-year-old man after responding to reports at around 10pm of a fight near the centre.

The man was taken to hospital but his condition "is not serious", according to a Met Police spokesperson.

There have been no arrests and enquiries are continuing.