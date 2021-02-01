News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder

Man in 20s found stabbed in East Ham

Jon King

Published: 11:33 AM February 1, 2021   
High Street South

A man in his 20s was found stabbed in High Street South, East Ham yesterday (January 31). - Credit: Google

A man in his 20s has been stabbed in East Ham.

The victim was treated at the scene in High Street South after police were called by paramedics to a report of a stabbing at 5.30am on Sunday, January 31.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening."

A crime scene was put in place. Police confirmed today (February 1) that so far there have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.

Author Picture Icon