Newham Recorder > News > Crime

'Unexplained': Man dies after being found unresponsive in Plashet Park

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:16 AM May 19, 2022
Man dies after being found unresponsive in Plashet Park

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive in Plashet Park last night (May 18) - Credit: Google Maps

The death of a man found unresponsive in Plashet Park last night is being treated as "unexplained".

Police were called at 8.18pm yesterday - Wednesday, May 18 - to reports of an unresponsive man in the park.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

A man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they know his identity and are in the process of informing his next of kin. 

The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. 

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Newham News

