'Unexplained' death of man in Forest Gate
Published: 8:58 AM November 16, 2021
- Credit: PA WIRE
The death of a man in Forest Gate is being treated as "unexplained".
Police were called to a home in Clova Road by the London Ambulance Service shortly before noon on Saturday, November 13 following reports of a person found collapsed.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "A special post-mortem has been held and the death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.
"Two men who were arrested in connection with the investigation have been released with no further action.
"A file will be prepared for the coroner."
