'Unexplained' death of man in Forest Gate

Sophie Cox

Published: 8:58 AM November 16, 2021
Police were called to Clova Road, Forest Gate. - Credit: PA WIRE

The death of a man in Forest Gate is being treated as "unexplained".

Police were called to a home in Clova Road by the London Ambulance Service shortly before noon on Saturday, November 13 following reports of a person found collapsed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A special post-mortem has been held and the death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

"Two men who were arrested in connection with the investigation have been released with no further action.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."


