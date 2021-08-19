Man in critical condition after Upton Park double shooting

Published: 3:44 PM August 19, 2021

Police were called to Raymond Road, off Plashet Road, in Upton Park around 10.50pm on August 18. - Credit: Google

A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition after a double shooting in Upton Park last night (Wednesday, August 18).

Another man, 18, was also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Met spokesperson said police were called about 10.50pm to reports of a shooting in Raymond Road.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found two men suffering gunshot injuries; both were taken to hospital for treatment," the spokesperson said.

"One man, aged 20, remains in a critical condition; the injuries for the second man, aged 18, are not life threatening."

"There have been no arrests."

A crime scene remains in place and police enquiries are continuing.

Newham Council cabinet member for crime and community safety, Cllr James Beckles, said: “Following the shooting incident by Upton Park station last night, police officers will be increasing their presence in the area as they continue with their investigations.

“Our thoughts go to the families and friends of those affected.

"That’s why we have asked for increased police officers on our streets as part of reassurance measures that we are putting in place to keep our borough safe."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7763/18Aug.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.