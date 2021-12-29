Yahya Aboukar will appear before the Old Bailey on Friday - December 31 - after being charged with the murder of Kirsty Louise Ashley - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man charged with the murder of a woman found in Forest Gate on Boxing Day is set to appear before the Old Bailey on Friday.

Yahya Aboukar has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley, whose body was found in Earlham Grove on Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26).

Police were called to an address on that street just before noon on Sunday after concerns had been raised about the welfare of a resident.

The body of Ms Ashley was found, with the post-mortem examination since undertaken confirming the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Aboukar, 26, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder following an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command.

He and the deceased victim were known to each other.

Aboukar appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court yesterday - December 28 - where he was once again remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday (December 31).