News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man charged with murder of woman on Boxing Day to go before Old Bailey

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:30 AM December 29, 2021
Man to appear before Old Bailey after being charged with murder of woman found in Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, on Boxing Day

Yahya Aboukar will appear before the Old Bailey on Friday - December 31 - after being charged with the murder of Kirsty Louise Ashley - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man charged with the murder of a woman found in Forest Gate on Boxing Day is set to appear before the Old Bailey on Friday.

Yahya Aboukar has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley, whose body was found in Earlham Grove on Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26).

Police were called to an address on that street just before noon on Sunday after concerns had been raised about the welfare of a resident.

The body of Ms Ashley was found, with the post-mortem examination since undertaken confirming the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Aboukar, 26, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder following an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command.

He and the deceased victim were known to each other.

Aboukar appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court yesterday - December 28 - where he was once again remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday (December 31).

London Live News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Antony's Catholic Primary School in Forest Gate

Education News

School in Forest Gate wins country's best state primary school accolade

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Logo Icon
File photo dated 3/2/2017 of the New Scotland Yard sign outside the headquarters of the Metropolitan

London Live News

Hearing: Former cop caught with class A drugs 'would have been sacked'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Missing Newham woman Lillian John-Baptiste

London Live News

Missing woman has not been seen in more than two years - can you help?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal assault in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, on Fri

Metropolitan Police

Westfield bar keeps licence despite 'not taking care' of underage girls

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon