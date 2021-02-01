News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man from Bow charged with pretending to be police officer in Stratford

Jon King

Published: 4:19 PM February 1, 2021   
Stratford Centre

A man from Bow has been charged with pretending to be a police officer after an incident at the Stratford Centre. - Credit: Ken Mears

A man has been charged with pretending to be a police officer in Stratford.

Martin McCarthy, of Fairfoot Road, Bow, was charged with blackmail and impersonating a police officer on Saturday, January 30.

The charges relate to an incident at about midday on Friday, January 29 where a member of the public reported a man behaving suspiciously at the Stratford Centre shopping mall.

The 29-year-old was due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, February 1).

