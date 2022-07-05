News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man charged with Beckton murder as victim named

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:18 AM July 5, 2022
Thames Magistrates Court

Ross Pallet has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, July 5) - Credit: Ken Mears

A man will appear in court charged with a murder in Beckton.

Ross Pallet, 35, of Newark Knok is accused of murdering 39-year-old Wayne Potter, who was found unresponsive by police on Saturday, July 2.

Officers had been called around 3.50pm to reports of a "disturbance" at a home in Newark Knok, before Mr Potter was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5pm.

A special post mortem examination took place the next day and gave a cause of death as "injuries to the head and abdomen".

Police say his next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Pallet is due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today - Tuesday, July 5 - after being arrested yesterday.

Two other people have been arrested as part of the investigation: a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a woman, 31, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have been bailed to return at a later date pending further enquiries, Scotland Yard said.

London Live News
Newham News

Don't Miss

A fire has broken out at this block of flats in Plaistow, opposite the Underground station

London Live News | Updated

60 firefighters deal with Plaistow tower block fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
70 firefighters battled the blaze, which was under control shortly after 3.30pm

London Live News

Revealed: Cause of terraced houses blaze in East Ham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police officer stock

London Live News

Two 'child abduction' arrests after three-year-old girl reported missing

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A fire has broken out at this block of flats in Plaistow, opposite the Underground station

London Live News

Revealed: Cause of Plaistow tower block fire which left 5 men in hospital

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon