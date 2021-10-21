Jailed man caught with knife in Stratford to be handed court order

Published: 12:28 PM October 21, 2021

Dorai Harrison, 23, of Mostyn Road, Lambeth was caught with a knife in Stratford last month. - Credit: Met Police

A man who was jailed after being caught with a knife in Stratford will be handed a two-year court order upon his release.

Lambeth man Dorai Harrison, 23, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police in Stratford Broadway around 10.45pm on September 1 this year.

He was searched and arrested at the scene after being found to be in possession of a lock knife, which was seized by officers.

Harrison, of Mostyn Road, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for possessing a knife in a public place at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 24.

He pleaded guilty at Stratford Magistrates’ Court three weeks earlier.

On October 14, the investigating officers successfully secured a Knife Crime Prevention Order (KCPO) for Harrison, which will be in place for two years following his release from prison.

A KCPO is a new civil order which can be imposed on any person aged 12 or older who is known to regularly carry a knife or convicted of a knife-related offence.

The orders aim to identify and divert people at risk of becoming serious criminals or being drawn into violence by providing longer term solutions.

Those under a KCPO can be prevented from associating with certain people, restricted from specific geographical areas and set curfews.

The orders also include requirements such as attending educational courses, life skills programmes, group sports, drug rehabilitation or anger management classes.

As part of his KCPO, Harrison is required to attend a knife crime awareness course provided by the charity Bounce Back.

He must not incite violence on any social media platforms and he will not be allowed to enter certain areas in Lambeth.

Detective Constable Ashley Hooker, who led the investigation, said: "Knife Crime Prevention Orders give us the opportunity to work with people engaging in criminal activity by supporting them to make better lifestyle changes.

“These orders are another valuable option we use as part of our commitment to tacking violence in London.

“We will continue exploiting all preventative and enforcement tactics and powers available to us, to help create lasting solutions in targeting violent crime."