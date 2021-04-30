Published: 11:45 AM April 30, 2021

A 50-year-old man is fighting for life after an attack in Canning Town. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man is fighting for his life after being attacked and hit by a car in Canning Town.

Police officers found the 50-year-old suffering from a head injury after they were called to reports of a disturbance in Butchers Road, Canning Town just after 11pm on Wednesday, April 28.

Police found the man in Butchers Road on Wednesday (April 28). - Credit: Google

A Met spokesperson said: "He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition."

A second man, aged 41, was also treated for a head injury.

The spokesperson said: "At this early stage, it is believed that the 50-year-old man was assaulted before being struck by a car."

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They remain in custody at an east London police station, and the Met's enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.