Man, 19, arrested in Newham during proactive police patrol

Published: 6:26 PM August 5, 2021

A man was arrested in Newham during an operation attended by commissioner Cressida Dick and mayor of London Sadiq Khan. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Newham for possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

The arrest took place yesterday (August 4) during an operation by the Metropolitan Police's Viper teams who aim to identify, arrest and disrupt those behind gun violence.

The teams were doing a proactive patrol in the area, as part of an operation attended by commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Cressida Dick, and mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Officers also targeted known gang members linked to violence, weapons and the supply of drugs.

A second man, aged 22, was stopped and issued a postal requisition charge for possessing a class B drug.

You may also want to watch:

The operation has seen a record number of firearms seized by the Met amid on ongoing crackdown on violent crime.

A total of 450 firearms were seized in 2020/2021, compared to 366 recovered in the previous financial year.

Sgt Kirsty Clark said: "The operation was a fantastic snapshot of activity taking place across London every day.

"Officers are working relentlessly to identify and detain violent offenders as lockdown lifts over the summer.

"By being out on the streets, providing a reassuring policing presence and directly targeting offenders, we continue to deliver on our promise to keep London safe."