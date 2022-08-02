Man arrested and bailed as Custom House stabbing victim recovers
- Credit: Google
A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed following a stabbing in Custom House.
The 28-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being found injured in Martindale Avenue early last Wednesday, July 27.
His condition has since been reassessed as non-life threatening, according to the Met Police.
Police believe the stabbing may have taken place at the junction of Mandela Road and Coolfin Road, near where the victim was found.
A spokesperson said a 26-year-old man was arrested on July 28 and has been bailed until a date in late August while the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, providing reference number CAD 1047/27Jul, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The incident came after Abubakkar Junior Jah, 18, was fatally stabbed and shot on Coolfin Road in April last year.