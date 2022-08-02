It's believed the stabbing happened at the junction of Coolfin Road and Mandela Road - Credit: Google

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed following a stabbing in Custom House.

The 28-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being found injured in Martindale Avenue early last Wednesday, July 27.

His condition has since been reassessed as non-life threatening, according to the Met Police.

Police believe the stabbing may have taken place at the junction of Mandela Road and Coolfin Road, near where the victim was found.

A spokesperson said a 26-year-old man was arrested on July 28 and has been bailed until a date in late August while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, providing reference number CAD 1047/27Jul, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident came after Abubakkar Junior Jah, 18, was fatally stabbed and shot on Coolfin Road in April last year.