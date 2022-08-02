News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man arrested and bailed as Custom House stabbing victim recovers

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:06 AM August 2, 2022
Updated: 10:38 AM August 2, 2022
It's believe the stabbing happened at the junction of Coolfin Road and Mandela Road

It's believed the stabbing happened at the junction of Coolfin Road and Mandela Road - Credit: Google

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed following a stabbing in Custom House.

The 28-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being found injured in Martindale Avenue early last Wednesday, July 27.

His condition has since been reassessed as non-life threatening, according to the Met Police.

Police believe the stabbing may have taken place at the junction of Mandela Road and Coolfin Road, near where the victim was found.

A spokesperson said a 26-year-old man was arrested on July 28 and has been bailed until a date in late August while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, providing reference number CAD 1047/27Jul, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

The incident came after Abubakkar Junior Jah, 18, was fatally stabbed and shot on Coolfin Road in April last year.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Newham News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 20/10/20 of staff on a hospital ward. NHS trusts are struggling to improve performa

Health Care

Extension of east London hospitals among proposals in new consultation

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Vibhav Haldankar, Catherine Pearce and Simone Casey at the Newham jobs fair

East London employers meet young Black jobseekers at Newham event

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
27/07/2022. London, United Kingdom. Health Secretary Steve Barclay meets Dr Farzana Hussain at The P

NHS

Health secretary hails 'innovative' Plaistow GP surgery

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Hina Bashir, 21

London Live News

Hina Bashir had only recently arrived in the UK, police confirm

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon