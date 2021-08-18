News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:40 PM August 18, 2021   
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. - Credit: Met Police

A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an alleged incident in International Way, Stratford yesterday (Tuesday, August 17).

Police were called to a residential address shortly after 4.30pm following a third party report of a serious sexual assault.

A Met spokesperson said a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in custody at an east London police station.

About an hour later, a 26-year-old woman died after "falling from height" at the same location, the spokesperson added.

Officers at the scene helped provide first aid and called London Ambulance Service but, despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman died a short time later.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," the Met spokesperson said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"As is routine in these circumstances, the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed."

Police have not confirmed whether they are treating the incidents as linked.

