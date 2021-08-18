Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Stratford
- Credit: Met Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an alleged incident in International Way, Stratford yesterday (Tuesday, August 17).
Police were called to a residential address shortly after 4.30pm following a third party report of a serious sexual assault.
A Met spokesperson said a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in custody at an east London police station.
About an hour later, a 26-year-old woman died after "falling from height" at the same location, the spokesperson added.
Officers at the scene helped provide first aid and called London Ambulance Service but, despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman died a short time later.
"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," the Met spokesperson said.
"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
"As is routine in these circumstances, the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed."
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after fall from Stratford block of flats
- 2 'Severe' delays on Central Line due to 'customer incident'
- 3 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
- 4 Homes completed at Stratford development
- 5 TfL warning of delays on A13 after crash
- 6 Police urged to 'step up' efforts to tackle prostitution in Romford Road
- 7 Teacher wins £125k on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
- 8 Second Covid jab call for people who got first vaccine at Stratford event
- 9 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
- 10 Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030
Police have not confirmed whether they are treating the incidents as linked.