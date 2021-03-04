Jailed: Manor Park man guilty of drug offences, but not machete murder
A Manor Park man has been jailed for drug offences after being found not guilty of alleged involvement in a machete attack murder.
Daniel Adger was attacked inside a flat in South Ockendon, Essex, on the afternoon of August 21, 2017.
He managed to flee the flat and raise the alarm to passers-by while a man continued to attack him with a machete - causing injuries to his legs, body and head.
Despite the quick intervention and first aid from passers-by, Mr Adger died on his way to hospital.
Luis Jordan, of Church Road, was found not guilty of murder on Tuesday, March 2 after a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
The 36-year-old was found guilty of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, but not of robbery, possession of a firearm and causing grievous bodily harm.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison the same day.
Senior investigating officer, Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This was a complex investigation that needed to be considered by a jury.
"My thoughts are with Mr Adger’s family at this difficult time.”
Two men have previously been jailed for Mr Adger’s murder.