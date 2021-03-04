News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Jailed: Manor Park man guilty of drug offences, but not machete murder

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:54 PM March 4, 2021   
A police custody image of 36-year-old Luis Jordan, of Church Road, Manor Park.

Luis Jordan, of Church Road, Manor Park, was sentenced to eight years in prison. - Credit: Essex Police

A Manor Park man has been jailed for drug offences after being found not guilty of alleged involvement in a machete attack murder.

Daniel Adger was attacked inside a flat in South Ockendon, Essex, on the afternoon of August 21, 2017.

He managed to flee the flat and raise the alarm to passers-by while a man continued to attack him with a machete - causing injuries to his legs, body and head.

Despite the quick intervention and first aid from passers-by, Mr Adger died on his way to hospital. 

Luis Jordan, of Church Road, was found not guilty of murder on Tuesday, March 2 after a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

You may also want to watch:

The 36-year-old was found guilty of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, but not of robbery, possession of a firearm and causing grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison the same day.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Severe maladministration' by Newham Council in housing complaint handling
  2. 2 Dagenham and Newham men arrested after Covid tests stolen from lorry
  3. 3 World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight
  1. 4 Blades, £25k and Class A drugs seized by police after car stop in Plaistow
  2. 5 Plaistow shisha bar handed closure order for flouting lockdown rules
  3. 6 World Wildlife Day: Why around 150 species of birds flock to Beckton
  4. 7 Fire breaks out at Beckton superstore
  5. 8 Jailed: Manor Park man guilty of drug offences, but not machete murder
  6. 9 Easter egg appeal aims to bring cheer to underprivileged Newham children
  7. 10 Police investigate burglary and injury at 'cannabis' house

Senior investigating officer, Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This was a complex investigation that needed to be considered by a jury.

"My thoughts are with Mr Adger’s family at this difficult time.”

Two men have previously been jailed for Mr Adger’s murder.

Knife Crime
Snaresbrook Crown Court
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The junction of Little Ilford Lane and Romford Road in Manor Park

Travel

Traffic cameras installed to catch Newham drivers who ignore road signs

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Foreign students rely on Newham foodbank due to having no recourse to public funds

People | Video

Foodbank offering lifeline to foreign students left destitute by pandemic

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Brooke Turpin

People

Eight-year-old girl from Canning Town publishes book to help children...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Four men aged between 23 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following a r

Metropolitan Police

Man arrested in east London for terrorist offences

Tom Ambrose

person