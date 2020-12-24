News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Plaistow man pleads guilty to murder of Kelly Stewart

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:03 AM December 24, 2020   
Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

A Plaistow man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Kelly Stewart, whose body was found in the grounds of a church in March.

Kieran Rifat, of Grange Road, entered his plea at the Old Bailey yesterday (Wednesday, December 23).

The 22-year-old will be sentenced on January 29, 2021.

The body of Ms Stewart, 41, was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow on the afternoon of Thursday, March 26.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination the next day gave the cause of death as impact injuries to the head.

Ms Stewart was of no fixed address at the time of her death, but was from the area.

