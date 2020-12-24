Plaistow man pleads guilty to murder of Kelly Stewart
Published: 8:03 AM December 24, 2020
- Credit: Archant
A Plaistow man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Kelly Stewart, whose body was found in the grounds of a church in March.
Kieran Rifat, of Grange Road, entered his plea at the Old Bailey yesterday (Wednesday, December 23).
The 22-year-old will be sentenced on January 29, 2021.
The body of Ms Stewart, 41, was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow on the afternoon of Thursday, March 26.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination the next day gave the cause of death as impact injuries to the head.
You may also want to watch:
Ms Stewart was of no fixed address at the time of her death, but was from the area.
Most Read
- 1 Plaistow man pleads guilty to murder of Kelly Stewart
- 2 Man found stabbed and shot in Forest Gate
- 3 Witness appeal after shooting in Forest Gate
- 4 Finance rules broken at East London Science School, report finds
- 5 Jailed: Man who attacked police with an axe in Plaistow
- 6 Have your say on proposed relocation of Plaistow library
- 7 Armed police in Forest Gate after reports of gunshot
- 8 Investigation after man dies in Stratford
- 9 North Woolwich stabbing: Teenager charged with murder of Kayjon Lubin
- 10 Forest Gate kidnap ends in police chase along A12