North Woolwich stabbing: Teenager charged with murder of Kayjon Lubin

Published: 7:55 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 9:35 AM December 15, 2020

Kayjon Lubin, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene in North Woolwich. - Credit: Met Police

A 17-year-old is set to appear in court charged with murdering a teenager who was fatally stabbed in North Woolwich.

Kayjon Lubin, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene in Woodman Street on the evening of Friday, December 11. A post mortem ruled he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Today (Tuesday, December 15) the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court charged with Kayjon's murder.

He will appear alongside Azhar Miah, 28, of Silverland Street, North Woolwich, who has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both were arrested on Sunday, December 13 as part of the investigation into Kayjon's death.

A 25-year-old man arrested on Saturday, December 12 has been released and no further action will be taken against him.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw what happened to come forward with information.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “We are providing specialist support to Kayjon’s family as they go through the most unimaginable of times.

“There were lots of people in the area at the time Kayjon was attacked and I would appeal for anyone who hasn’t yet come forward, to do so.

“Anyone who saw any activity near the Nisa store in Pier Parade at around 6.30pm is asked to contact my team of detectives. No matter how insignificant the information may seem, we want to hear from you without delay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.