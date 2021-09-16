Kacem Mokrane: Newham man amongst seven charged with 2017 murder
- Credit: Met Police
A man from Newham was among seven people charged today with the murder of Kacem Mokrane four years ago.
The 18-year-old was fatally stabbed in Waltham Forest on November 16, 2017.
He died of multiple organ failure four days later as a result of his injuries.
Five men were arrested at addresses across London this morning by detectives from the specialist crime command, and taken to police stations where they were charged with murder.
They include Abdirisak Ali, 24, of Newham; Shadab Abdul-Karim, 23, of Islington; Christopher Wilson, 20, of Greenwich; Kamil Kazmierski, 21, of Waltham Forest; and Richard Billington, 40, of Essex.
You may also want to watch:
Two other people – Hamza Ul-Haq, 23, and Luca Griffiths, 19, both of Waltham Forest – were charged via postal charge requisition.
They were all due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.
Most Read
- 1 Watch the moment 'stolen' car drives into vehicles in East Ham
- 2 Otas Sarkus: Two charged with murder after fatal shooting
- 3 Steven Fry stabbing: Custom House victim named in murder investigation
- 4 Machetes, zombie and lock knives: Five plead guilty after police seize 128 weapons in Plaistow
- 5 Depth up front is going to be vital says Leyton Orient boss Jackett
- 6 Otas Sarkus: Three men arrested after Upton Park fatal shooting
- 7 Jailed: 'Sadistically cruel' East Ham man who raped, assaulted victim
- 8 West Ham Academy legend receives honorary doctorate from UEL
- 9 Protesters target DSEI arms fair at ExCeL London in Royal Docks
- 10 Silvertown man jailed after police seize drugs with street value of £750k