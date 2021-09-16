Published: 5:44 PM September 16, 2021

Kacem Mokrane, who was fatally stabbed in Waltham Forest in 2017 - Credit: Met Police

A man from Newham was among seven people charged today with the murder of Kacem Mokrane four years ago.

The 18-year-old was fatally stabbed in Waltham Forest on November 16, 2017.

He died of multiple organ failure four days later as a result of his injuries.

Five men were arrested at addresses across London this morning by detectives from the specialist crime command, and taken to police stations where they were charged with murder.

They include Abdirisak Ali, 24, of Newham; Shadab Abdul-Karim, 23, of Islington; Christopher Wilson, 20, of Greenwich; Kamil Kazmierski, 21, of Waltham Forest; and Richard Billington, 40, of Essex.

Two other people – Hamza Ul-Haq, 23, and Luca Griffiths, 19, both of Waltham Forest – were charged via postal charge requisition.

They were all due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.