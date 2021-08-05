Junior Jah: Police release image of stolen car used in Custom House fatal attack

Published: 1:23 PM August 5, 2021

Abubakkar Jah, who was also known as Junior, died in Custom House on April 26. - Credit: MPS

An image of a car used in the fatal attack on Junior Jah has been released by detectives.

The black Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out in Routemaster Close, Plaistow hours after Junior was fatally stabbed and shot in Custom House on April 26.

Do you recognise this car? Police believe it was used by those responsible for the fatal attack on Junior Jah in Custom House. - Credit: MPS

Police believe the vehicle with its original registration plate starting BX18 was stolen five days before.

At the time it was used in the attack, it was fitted with false plates reading YH18 XLD, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Det Ch Insp John Marriott said: "We are asking anyone who saw this vehicle in the Newham area between April 21 and April 26 to come forward and speak to us.

"We know some time has now passed but would ask people to cast their minds back and think about whether they saw the Land Rover driving around the borough. Maybe you noticed it parked up outside your house or saw it being driven erratically."

Detectives believe those responsible for Junior's death travelled to Custom House in the car, shot him from inside, stabbed him then drove off.

"It is crucial we hear from anyone who has any information," Det Ch Insp Marriott said.

Junior - whose full name was Abubakkar Jah - died at the scene in Coolfin Road. Police were called at about 2.45pm on April 26.

The 18-year-old had been found with knife wounds in Prince Regent Lane two weeks before the fatal stabbing.

To date, seven people have been arrested by detectives investigating Junior's death: a 30-year-old woman was arrested on May 2. Three women - two aged 20 and one aged 21 - as well as two men - aged 23 and 24 - were arrested on May 18. A 29-year-old man was arrested on July 20.

They have all been released, but remain under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Marriott said: "This happened in broad daylight and while our investigation is progressing well, we know there will be people out there who heard or saw what happened and have not yet come forward."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call 020 8345 3715, ring 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.