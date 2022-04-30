Climate change supporters halted an Insulate Britain court case at Stratford's Magistrates on Friday, April 29, by gluing themselves to doors and spray painting the court house.

Insulate Britain is a campaign group that is calling on the UK government to put in place policy and funding for a national home insulation programme starting with all social housing.

A total of 33 activists have been summoned to Stratford Magistrates Court for plea hearings relating to M25 and Dover roadblocks last year.

Insulate Britain supporters outside Stratford Magistrates Court on Friday. - Credit: Insulate Britain

Biff Whipster, 54, a former retail worker from Canterbury live streamed on Facebook from the courtroom while his plea hearing was in session, prompting the sitting judge to leave and the courtroom to be cleared. Other supporters inside Stratford Magistrates Court glued themselves onto the doors of the courtroom and the waiting area.

At the same time, Gabby Ditton, 28, a graphic designer from Norwich, and Cathy Eastburn, 54, a mother from south London, sprayed the front of the court with fake blood and Tracey Mallaghan, a mother and spokesperson for the campaign from Milton Keynes, glued her hand to a police van that had arrived to transport supporters arrested inside the court building.

Speaking to the court today Biff Whipster said: “I went out on the road with Insulate Britain because of the people who are dying in the UK from fuel poverty and that has only got worse due to the increase in Cost of Living.



"This court is complicit in supporting a treasonous government, a government that does not care about its citizens.

"Human civilisation is on borrowed time, the United Nations Secretary General has stated that ‘we’ are not the criminals, the criminals are our governments that are complicit and failing to act in line with science.

"The people in this courtroom and the police are complicit in propping up a corrupt and genocidal system.We are regular people, I do not want to be sitting in a road and I don’t want to be here in the court. I am nonviolent and peaceful.”