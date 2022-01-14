News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Olympian burglary: Men with links to Plaistow and Isle of Dogs wanted

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:10 PM January 14, 2022
Men with links to Plaistow and Isle of Dogs sought in relation to burglary Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

Essex Police have released images of George Goddard - left - and Joe Jobson - right - who they wish to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary in Ongar - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police have released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Joe Jobson, 25, is from Plaistow while 26-year-old George Goddard is from Loughton - with ties to the Isle of Dogs.

The police investigation follows a disturbance which saw a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high value watches stolen from Mr Cavendish's Ongar home in the early hours of Saturday, November 27.

It has been widely reported that Mr Cavendish and his wife were also threatened during the incident.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident; one person - Romario Henry, 30 - has been charged.

Mr Henry, of Bell Green in Lewisham, was due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court today (January 14).

He has not yet entered a plea to two counts of robbery.

Two other men are due to answer bail this week.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Joe Jobson and George Goddard should call the police on 101 and cite Operation Chamber when asked. 

