News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Manor Park house fire leaves adults and child in hospital

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:26 AM July 1, 2022
Four fire engines were called to a terraced house on Third Avenue, Manor Park

Four fire engines were called to a terraced house on Third Avenue, Manor Park - Credit: Google

Two adults and a child were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Manor Park.

Around 25 firefighters dealt with the blaze on Third Avenue yesterday evening - Thursday, June 30 - which damaged about half of the first floor of a terraced house.

Three adults and two children reportedly left the building before the brigade arrived and were assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

A man, a woman and one of the children were taken to hospital, confirmed the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

It's believed the fire was accidental and involved an extension lead.

An LFB spokesperson said: "Some electrical appliances use more power than others, so be mindful not to overload extension leads and always check that you’re using the right fuse for the plug."

Four fire engines were called to the scene shortly after 5.30pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two 'child abduction' arrests after three-year-old girl reported missing
  2. 2 Police officer sacked for 'turning blind eye’ to criminal husband
  3. 3 E-fit released after woman sexually assaulted in Newham
  1. 4 Architects chosen to lead 1,750 home Canning Town masterplan design
  2. 5 Bow Lock murder defendants blame each other for fatal attack
  3. 6 Antonio hopes short summer break helps West Ham bid
  4. 7 Have you seen Lisa, 47, who is missing from Forest Gate?
  5. 8 Revealed: Cause of Plaistow tower block fire which left 5 men in hospital
  6. 9 Manor Park house fire leaves adults and child in hospital
  7. 10 Revealed: Cause of terraced houses blaze in East Ham

The fire was under control by 7.13pm.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Newham News

Don't Miss

The blaze in Caledon Road, East Ham is now under control but crews will remain on scene for some time

London Live News | Updated

East Ham fire: Terraced houses damaged by blaze as woman treated at scene

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A fire has broken out at this block of flats in Plaistow, opposite the Underground station

London Live News | Updated

60 firefighters deal with Plaistow tower block fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The truck carrying the stolen Rolls Royce SUV crashed into a garden fence after the driver jumped out

London Live News

Truck towing stolen Rolls Royce SUV crashes before dramatic foot chase

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fares Maatou

London Live News

Fares Maatou was 'murdered with stolen sword', court hears

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon