Four fire engines were called to a terraced house on Third Avenue, Manor Park - Credit: Google

Two adults and a child were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Manor Park.

Around 25 firefighters dealt with the blaze on Third Avenue yesterday evening - Thursday, June 30 - which damaged about half of the first floor of a terraced house.

Three adults and two children reportedly left the building before the brigade arrived and were assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

A man, a woman and one of the children were taken to hospital, confirmed the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

It's believed the fire was accidental and involved an extension lead.

An LFB spokesperson said: "Some electrical appliances use more power than others, so be mindful not to overload extension leads and always check that you’re using the right fuse for the plug."

Four fire engines were called to the scene shortly after 5.30pm.

The fire was under control by 7.13pm.