Hockey-stick wielding men attack East Ham mosque
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
Men armed with hockey sticks and bottles have attacked members of an East Ham mosque.
At around 9pm last night - Tuesday, April 19 - police were called to an incident involving a group of men in Pilgrims Way.
Following claims that the group were specifically targeting mosque members, the Met is now investigating a report of racially aggravated common assault.
A number of people suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment following the incident, during which one suspect reportedly set fire to papers in a bin outside the mosque.
The suspects fled prior to the police's arrival; officers attending found no trace of the group following a search of the area - which will see extra patrols.
No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.
Police have not named the mosque.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7482/19APR.
To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.