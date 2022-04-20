Police are investigating reports of an attack on members of an East Ham mosque - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Men armed with hockey sticks and bottles have attacked members of an East Ham mosque.

At around 9pm last night - Tuesday, April 19 - police were called to an incident involving a group of men in Pilgrims Way.

Following claims that the group were specifically targeting mosque members, the Met is now investigating a report of racially aggravated common assault.

A number of people suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment following the incident, during which one suspect reportedly set fire to papers in a bin outside the mosque.

The suspects fled prior to the police's arrival; officers attending found no trace of the group following a search of the area - which will see extra patrols.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

Police have not named the mosque.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7482/19APR.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.