News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Hockey-stick wielding men attack East Ham mosque

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:57 PM April 20, 2022
Three men were shot in Homerton High Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police are investigating reports of an attack on members of an East Ham mosque - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Men armed with hockey sticks and bottles have attacked members of an East Ham mosque.

At around 9pm last night - Tuesday, April 19 - police were called to an incident involving a group of men in Pilgrims Way.

Following claims that the group were specifically targeting mosque members, the Met is now investigating a report of racially aggravated common assault.

A number of people suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment following the incident, during which one suspect reportedly set fire to papers in a bin outside the mosque.

The suspects fled prior to the police's arrival; officers attending found no trace of the group following a search of the area - which will see extra patrols. 

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

Police have not named the mosque.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7482/19APR.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Hate crime
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores his side's equaliser against Burnley at London Stadium

West Ham players 'close to tears' over Westwood injury

PA Sport

Logo Icon
Police would like to trace this man, who is believed to be the victim of a robbery

London Live News

Can you help find victim of knifepoint robbery in Stratford?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Linden Crick, of Woodford Avenue, Ilford, who squirted acid in the face of a teenage boy he was attempting to rob in Newham 

Court Watch

Teenager's sentence increased following 'cowardly' acid attack

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Sir David Amess. Ali Harbi Ali is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering the veteran Conservative MP

London Live News

Jailed: Man who murdered David Amess will never be released from prison

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon