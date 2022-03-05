A man was stabbed in High Street North, East Ham on Friday night - Credit: PA

A man is in hospital after a stabbing in East Ham last night.

Police were called to High Street North, near the junction with Myrtle Road, at 7.35pm on Friday (March 4).

A Met Police spokesperson said a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

"We await an update on his condition", the spokesperson said.

"A crime scene is in place while enquiries continue."

Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and provide the reference 6443/04MAR.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.