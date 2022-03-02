Anti-knife crime group hands over 1,300 knives to police

The knives were collected by Binning Knives Saves Lives - Credit: Met Police

An anti-knife crime group handed in around 1,300 knives to police in Newham.

Courtney Barrett, of Binning Knives Saves Lives, said the blades were collected across a two-and-a-half year period due to the Covid pandemic.

The knives came from across London but mostly in Waltham Forest and Newham, according to Courtney.

They were handed in to Forest Gate Police Station.

An amnesty bin was located outside a train station for knives to be handed in to and group members would sometimes knock on doors to collect them, he added.

The group has been running for almost three years and Courtney wants authorities to do more on tackling knife crime.

He said some youngsters "do not know the dangers".

"They are clueless. They do not know any better. I go around schools and it has a great effect when I can talk to the kids."