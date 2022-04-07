News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Plaistow man who killed grandmother given indefinite hospital order

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:00 PM April 7, 2022
Murder charge remanded to Old Bailey. Picture source: Google

Donovan Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February - Credit: Google

A Plaistow man who admitted to killing his grandmother during a violent attack at her home will be detained in hospital indefinitely. 

Phyllis Grant died on March 25 last year following the assault in which she suffered a head injury.

Donovan Miller, of Kent Street, was charged with her murder the following day. 

The 31-year-old went on to admit the killing by pleading guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at the Old Bailey on February 21.

He also admitted a third charge of sexual penetration of a corpse, but denied the charge of murder.

On March 30, Miller was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

He was also given an indefinite hospital order with restrictions, following three psychiatric reports into his mental state at the time of the attack.

Experts believe his cocaine addiction contributed to schizophrenic symptoms.

Miller's murder charge has been ordered to remain on file.

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Court Watch
London Live News
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

A woman in her 80's was fatally stabbed in Landseer Avenue, Manor Park

Knife Crime

Elderly woman fatally stabbed in Manor Park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Ahmed Deen-Jah was fatally stabbed at a convenience store in Freemasons Road, Custom House on April 2, 2017

London Live News

£20k reward and new CCTV images in 2017 Custom House murder investigation

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Some of the wraps of drugs seized by police

London Live News

Drug dealer from Canning Town caught after trying to run from police

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A police officer hit his head and lost consciousness. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Knife Crime

Man charged after 80-year-old woman murdered in Manor Park

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon