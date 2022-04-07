A Plaistow man who admitted to killing his grandmother during a violent attack at her home will be detained in hospital indefinitely.

Phyllis Grant died on March 25 last year following the assault in which she suffered a head injury.

Donovan Miller, of Kent Street, was charged with her murder the following day.

The 31-year-old went on to admit the killing by pleading guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at the Old Bailey on February 21.

He also admitted a third charge of sexual penetration of a corpse, but denied the charge of murder.

On March 30, Miller was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

He was also given an indefinite hospital order with restrictions, following three psychiatric reports into his mental state at the time of the attack.

Experts believe his cocaine addiction contributed to schizophrenic symptoms.

Miller's murder charge has been ordered to remain on file.