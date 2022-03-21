News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Girl on e-scooter killed in Green Street collision with van

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:10 PM March 21, 2022
Updated: 5:20 PM March 21, 2022
Photograph of a crime scene police line.

A girl has died after a crash involving an e-scooter and a van in Green Street - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A teenage girl was killed after a van and an e-scooter collided in Upton Park this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Green Street, near Selsdon Road, shortly after 1.30pm today (March 21).

The Met say the rider of the e-scooter, who is believed to be aged 14, was treated at the scene but succumbed to her injuries.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A Met spokesperson said: "The driver of the van is with police - he has not been arrested.

"Enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Road closures remain in place in Green Street and Selsdon Road.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3212/21Mar.

