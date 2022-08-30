Woman charged with murder and arson after Stratford fatal fire

Clapton assault: four men will appear before Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A woman has been charged with murder and arson in connection with a fatal fire in Stratford.

Caroline Mothershill, 37, of Gilbert Street, Stratford, was due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (August 27).

The charges come after the body of a 56-year-old man was found on August 25 following a fire at a residential property in Gilbert Street.

Police said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A special post-mortem examination was carried out on August 26, with a Met Police spokesperson adding that the force is awaiting the results of further examinations.

Detectives ask anyone with information that could help their investigation to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting reference CAD 2324/25Aug or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.