Silvertown man jailed after police seize drugs with street value of £750k
A Silvertown drug dealer has been jailed after police seized cannabis, heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated total street value of £750,000.
On March 30, Newham officers executed a drugs warrant at a home in Silvertown and seized the large quantity of drugs, along with £39,000 in cash.
Georgis Kefeyalew was arrested at the address and charged the following day.
Kefeyalew was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, September 8 for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis), two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) and possession of criminal property.
The 45-year-old - whose specific address was not released by police - was given six years in prison. This was reduced from nine years due to a guilty plea.
Met Police Sgt James Mason said: “This investigation has prevented a significant amount of drugs from being sold on the streets of London.
“In addition, the seizure of the cash and the drugs has dismantled what was clearly an organised and brazen drug supply operation and disrupted access to drugs for dealers on a local level.
“Police understand the misery that drugs can bring to local people and the negative effect that it has on neighbourhoods.
“The sentence handed down clearly demonstrates how seriously drug supply is taken and also the positive impact of local communities working with their police service to remove the stain of drugs from the areas where they live, work and raise their families.”
The drugs were analysed and estimated to be worth more than £90,000, with an estimated street value of £750,000.
Police successfully applied to retain the cash, which was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, for use in future operations to target crime and antisocial behaviour.
The Met says the case against Kefeyalew and seizure of illicit items were the result of a collaborative investigation by officers from the local criminal investigation department, drugs focus team, neighbourhoods policing, forensic practitioners and economic crime officers.
People can report information about the supply of illegal drugs anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.