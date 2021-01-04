Four men in court after East Ham fatal stabbing
- Credit: Met Police
Four men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Abiola Akerele.
Mr Akerele died as a result of a stab injury to the heart following an attack in Stondon Walk, East Ham on Tuesday, December 29.
The 28 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics were called in.
Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18, of Abbots Road, East Ham; Harry Ehibor, 20, of Chalk Farm Road, Camden; Saeed Farouk, 21, of Macaulay Road, East Ham and Junaid Sulaiman, 20, of Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court today (January 4).
All four were remanded in custody to appear at a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey tomorrow (January 5).
A 17-year-old girl - who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, January 1 - has been released on bail until a date at the end of this month.
His next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers.
Most Read
- 1 Man stabbed to death in East Ham named; teenager charged with murder
- 2 Two men charged with murder after East Ham fatal stabbing
- 3 Leyton Orient keen to keep hold of striker Danny Johnson
- 4 Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after East Ham stabbing
- 5 Fan's column: Remarkable turnaround for West Ham in the past year
- 6 Man found stabbed and shot in Forest Gate
- 7 Plaistow man pleads guilty to murder of Kelly Stewart
- 8 Finance rules broken at East London Science School, report finds
- 9 Appeal after motorcyclist injured in collision in Canning Town
- 10 Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in East Ham
Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows anything about what happened should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.