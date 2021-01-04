Four men in court after East Ham fatal stabbing

Published: 4:54 PM January 4, 2021

Abiola Akerele died in Stondon Walk, East Ham on December 29 after being fatally stabbed. - Credit: Met Police

Four men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Abiola Akerele.

Mr Akerele died as a result of a stab injury to the heart following an attack in Stondon Walk, East Ham on Tuesday, December 29.

The 28 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics were called in.

Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18, of Abbots Road, East Ham; Harry Ehibor, 20, of Chalk Farm Road, Camden; Saeed Farouk, 21, of Macaulay Road, East Ham and Junaid Sulaiman, 20, of Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court today (January 4).

All four were remanded in custody to appear at a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey tomorrow (January 5).

A 17-year-old girl - who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, January 1 - has been released on bail until a date at the end of this month.

His next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows anything about what happened should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.