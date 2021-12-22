A former Met officer caught with class A drugs while off-duty would have been sacked if he hadn’t resigned, a misconduct hearing has found.

Former PC Wayne Dalphinis - who was attached to the Met’s North East Command Unit, covering Newham and Waltham Forest - was found with the drugs in his possession at an amusement park in July.

Allegations of gross misconduct against him were proven following a hearing which concluded today (December 22).

The panel found he had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct.

Assistant commissioner Helen Ball ruled that Mr Dalphinis, who resigned in September, would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving.

Ch Supt Richard Tucker from the North East Command Unit said: “We expect our officers to uphold the highest standards, whether on or off duty, and we will take action when we are made aware of inappropriate behaviour.

“We have no room in the Met for people who commit these kind of offences and it is right that Dalphinis is no longer part of our organisation.”