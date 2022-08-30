News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Forest Gate armed robbery: Police bid to trace man

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:02 PM August 30, 2022
Police want to trace this man in connection with an armed robbery in Forest Gate on July 1

Police want to trace this man in connection with an armed robbery in Forest Gate on July 1 - Credit: Met Police

Police want to trace a man in connection with an armed robbery where a meat cleaver was swung at a shopkeeper.

The incident happened just after 2pm on Friday, July 1 at a newsagent's in Forest Gate.

A man entered the shop, threatened the male shopkeeper with a cleaver and made off with £40 from the till, police said.

As he left, the man swung the cleaver towards the shopkeeper's face but missed.

Police said the man they want to trace is of large build and has a circular shaped tattoo on the inside of his right forearm.

Officers have released a CCTV image from the shop and ask anyone who may know the man’s identity to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 2607/03Jul or tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Knife Crime
Newham News

Don't Miss

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz.

Newham Council

'Several weeks' of disruption if waste strike goes ahead, mayor warns

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Otas Sarkus was shot in Upton Park. He died 2 days later

Otas Sarkus death: Charity doubles reward in bid to convict killers

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens

Wellens praises 'very exciting' Leyton Orient after latest win

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Elizabeth Line will open on May 24 2022

Transport for London

Date for Elizabeth line services directly into central London confirmed

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon