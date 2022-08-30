Forest Gate armed robbery: Police bid to trace man

Police want to trace this man in connection with an armed robbery in Forest Gate on July 1 - Credit: Met Police

Police want to trace a man in connection with an armed robbery where a meat cleaver was swung at a shopkeeper.

The incident happened just after 2pm on Friday, July 1 at a newsagent's in Forest Gate.

A man entered the shop, threatened the male shopkeeper with a cleaver and made off with £40 from the till, police said.

As he left, the man swung the cleaver towards the shopkeeper's face but missed.

Police said the man they want to trace is of large build and has a circular shaped tattoo on the inside of his right forearm.

Officers have released a CCTV image from the shop and ask anyone who may know the man’s identity to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 2607/03Jul or tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.