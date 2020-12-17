Forest Gate kidnap ends in police chase along A12

Published: 4:16 PM December 17, 2020

An appeal has been launched after a man was kidnapped in broad daylight.

The man was dragged from a vehicle in Barwick Road, Forest Gate, and bundled into a blue Citroen Berlingo van which sped off with him inside yesterday (Wednesday, December 16).

Detectives believe a second vehicle may have been involved and are keen to identify it.

Officers spotted the van and gave chase after they were called at 11.44am.

At one point in the pursuit, the van smashed into a police car, damaging it but not injuring the officers.

The chase continued onto the A12 where the van drove the wrong way up the carriageway before coming to a halt at the junction with St Leonards Road in Poplar at about midday.

Officers chased after two males, who were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and traffic-related offences.

They were taken to an east London police station where they remain.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot and enquiries continue to find out who and where he is.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found injured in the back of the van, but police described his injuries as not life threatening.

Det Sgt David Doig of the Met’s North East Command said: “Due to the reckless and dangerous driving of the suspect vehicle, it was sheer luck that this fast time response did not result in injuries to members of the public or police officers.

“The incident took place in the middle of the day and a number of motorists on the A12 stopped their vehicles when they were faced with the van driving on the wrong side of the carriageway. I am keen to hear from those motorists.

“Please contact police if you saw any part of the kidnap in Forest Gate, the pursuit, or the vehicle when it came to a stop on the A12, particularly if you have dash-cam footage.

“No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, if you witnessed any part of this sequence of events please don’t hesitate. Make the call and share what you saw with us.”

Anyone who has information or who witnessed the incident should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 3044/16DEC.