Forest Gate hitman gets life in prison over Rotterdam murder plot

CCTV footage shows Muhammad Gohir Khan, 32, of Sprowston Road, Newham, at a hotel in Rotterdam - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A Forest Gate man has been jailed for life over an £80,000 plot to kill a Rotterdam-based Pakistani blogger and activist

Muhammad Gohir Khan, 32, of Sprowston Road, and a co-conspirator discussed and agreed to the contract killing.

The plan was laid out in over 2,0000 WhatsApp messages uncovered by officers following an investigation by the Met's Counter Terror Command.

The victim of the plot is believed to have been targeted due to his public profile and outspoken political views.

At the time of the conspiracy, former businessman Khan had been working at a supermarket.

Investigators believe he stood to receive up to £80,000 for carrying out the murder.

Muhammad Gohir Khan, 32, of Sprowston Road, has been sentenced to life in prison - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Commander Richard Smith, from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Khan fell foul of his own low cunning and artifice, and the investigation found he was willing to carry out a murder for financial gain, giving no regard for his intended victim."

During interviews Khan told counter terrorism SO15 officers that he never intended to carry out the killing.

He denied knowing the identity of the victim, revealing that a person known as "Mudz" got him involved in the plot, which they dubbed "the project".

However, the investigation revealed thousands of WhatsApp communications between Khan and "Mudz", detailing the plans for the murder, plans which had been set in motion from February 17 last year.

Khan can be seen on CCTV footage leaving St Pancras station for Rotterdam after agreeing to the conspiracy to kill - Credit: Metropolitan Police

After agreeing to the conspiracy, Khan left London via Eurostar on June 17. He arrived in Paris, before catching a bus to Rotterdam.

Chilling CCTV footage revealed at court shows him purchasing a large kitchen knife.

The knife Khan purchased was shown as an exhibit in court - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Khan stayed in Rotterdam for several days but was unable to find the victim, and travelled back to the UK.

He was arrested on June 23 upon arriving at St Pancras International.

On January 28, he was found guilty of conspiracy to murder and sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on March 11 to life imprisonment, to serve at least 13 years.

Enquiries to identify and locate ‘Mudz’ continue. He has also been referred to as "Muzzamil", "Ali", "Zed" and "Papa".

Anyone with information regarding the person known as "Mudz" can call 0800 789 321 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.