News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Forest Gate hitman gets life in prison over Rotterdam murder plot

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:55 AM March 12, 2022
Updated: 11:03 AM March 12, 2022
CCTV footage shows Muhammad Gohir Khan, 32, of Sprowston Road, Newham, at a hotel in Rotterdam 

CCTV footage shows Muhammad Gohir Khan, 32, of Sprowston Road, Newham, at a hotel in Rotterdam - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A Forest Gate man has been jailed for life over an £80,000 plot to kill a Rotterdam-based Pakistani blogger and activist

Muhammad Gohir Khan, 32, of Sprowston Road, and a co-conspirator discussed and agreed to the contract killing. 

The plan was laid out in over 2,0000 WhatsApp messages uncovered by officers following an investigation by the Met's Counter Terror Command. 

The victim of the plot is believed to have been targeted due to his public profile and outspoken political views.

At the time of the conspiracy, former businessman Khan had been working at a supermarket.

Investigators believe he stood to receive up to £80,000 for carrying out the murder. 

Muhammad Gohir Khan, 32, of Sprowston Road, has been sentenced to life in prison

Muhammad Gohir Khan, 32, of Sprowston Road, has been sentenced to life in prison - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Commander Richard Smith, from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Khan fell foul of his own low cunning and artifice, and the investigation found he was willing to carry out a murder for financial gain, giving no regard for his intended victim."

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Men repeatedly stabbed 'rival gang member' in Canning Town shop
  2. 2 Public invited to comment on next phase of 3,850 home masterplan
  3. 3 Council homes named after Canning Town-born pioneering footballer
  1. 4 Wanted: Woman with Hackney and Newham links sought after theft offences
  2. 5 Forest Gate hitman gets life in prison over Rotterdam murder plot
  3. 6 Ilford dog breeder killed baby girl in 'terrible assault', court told
  4. 7 Bowen remains 'major doubt' says West Ham boss Moyes
  5. 8 Man in hospital after East Ham stabbing
  6. 9 East Ham kebab shop voted best London takeaway
  7. 10 Rise in east London Covid patients over first week of March

During interviews Khan told counter terrorism SO15 officers that he never intended to carry out the killing. 

He denied knowing the identity of the victim, revealing that a person known as "Mudz" got him involved in the plot, which they dubbed "the project". 

However, the investigation revealed thousands of WhatsApp communications between Khan and "Mudz", detailing the plans for the murder, plans which had been set in motion from February 17 last year. 

Khan can be seen on CCTV footage leaving St Pancras station for Rotterdam after agreeing to the conspiracy to kill

Khan can be seen on CCTV footage leaving St Pancras station for Rotterdam after agreeing to the conspiracy to kill - Credit: Metropolitan Police

After agreeing to the conspiracy, Khan left London via Eurostar on June 17. He arrived in Paris, before catching a bus to Rotterdam. 

Chilling CCTV footage revealed at court shows him purchasing a large kitchen knife.

The knife Khan purchased was shown as an exhibit in court

The knife Khan purchased was shown as an exhibit in court - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Khan stayed in Rotterdam for several days but was unable to find the victim, and travelled back to the UK.

He was arrested on June 23 upon arriving at St Pancras International.

On January 28, he was found guilty of conspiracy to murder and sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on March 11 to life imprisonment, to serve at least 13 years.

Enquiries to identify and locate ‘Mudz’ continue. He has also been referred to as "Muzzamil", "Ali", "Zed" and "Papa". 

Anyone with information regarding the person known as "Mudz" can call 0800 789 321 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Knife Crime
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

L-R: Islam Ilyas, Josie Le, Zain Hafiz,  Raeesa Hussain, Charlotte Morton, Kazmeen ul-Hassan, Ilyan Benamor, Nabel Islam

Education News

Teens win places at private schools such as Eton

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Police in Newham are asking anyone who knows this man to please call 101 and quote reference 4698/05mar

London Live News

Wanted: Man sought following Ukraine collection box theft 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Application to change use of shop at 253 Green Street, Forest Gate, London, E7 8LJ

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Newham

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Ricardo Fuller in Ilford in March 2020. 

London Live News

Ricardo Fuller death: Two years on, fresh appeal issued to find wanted men

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon