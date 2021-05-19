News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Junior Jah: Five arrested for conspiracy to commit murder after Custom House fatal stabbing and shooting

Jon King

Published: 3:38 PM May 19, 2021   
Junior Jah

Abubakkar Jah, who was also known as Junior, died in Custom House on April 26. - Credit: MPS

Five more people have been arrested by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing and shooting of Junior Jah.

All five were arrested on Tuesday, May 18, for conspiracy to commit murder.

Two 20-year-old women; one 21-year-old woman and two men aged 23 and 24 were arrested.

They were all taken to east London police stations where they remain in custody.

Abubakkar Jah, who was also known as Junior, died in Coolfin Road, Custom House, on April 26.

The 18-year-old was found suffering from knife wounds by officers who were called at 2.45pm to reports of an injured man. Police later established he had also been shot.

A 30-year-old woman who was arrested on May 2 in connection with the investigation was taken to an east London police station and later released under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or by dialling 101 or tweeting @MetCC quoting 4050/26April.

Alternatively, you can provide information 100 per cent anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers_uk.org

