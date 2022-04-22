Elliot Francique who was found suffering from stab wounds inside his home in Plaistow. The 20-year-old was found in his bedroom suffering from multiple knife wounds. Medics from London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance worked hard to save Elliot's life, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene - Credit: PA

A 20-year-old man who died after being fatally stabbed by an attacker who forced his way into his home in Plaistow has been named by police.

Elliot Francique was found by Metropolitan Police officers in his bedroom at a home in Hudson Close on Tuesday (April 19), having suffered multiple knife wounds.

Despite treatment by paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance he died at the scene.

The force said the “frenzied attack” was carried out on Tuesday by a black male dressed in black clothing who forced his way into the property and stabbed Mr Francique several times, before leaving the scene on foot to Park Grove and from there towards Chad Green.

DCI Kelly Allen said a murder investigation continues and added the next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

She continued: “Our inquiries include door-to-door inquiries in the area and the examination of hours of CCTV footage from a number of surrounding locations.

“I am grateful to those people who have already come forward to speak with us and urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet been in touch to call us without delay.

“Even the smallest piece of information could corroborate something we have already been told, or might be the missing part of the timeline of events that we are building.

“It is our mission to remove dangerous weapons, and the dangerous people who use them, from London’s streets.

“Please help us make your city safer by telling us what you know.”

Anyone with information or footage can contact police on 020 83451 570 or 101, quoting the reference 4484/19APR, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.