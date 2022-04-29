Man charged with murder after victim found stabbed in own bedroom

Elliot Francique who was found suffering from stab wounds inside his home in Plaistow. The 20-year-old was found in his bedroom suffering from multiple knife wounds. Medics from London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance worked hard to save Elliot's life, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene - Credit: PA

A 20-year-old man has been charged the murder of Elliot Francique, who was found suffering from stab wounds in his own home.

The 20-year-old victim was discovered fatally injured in his bedroom at his home in Hudson Close, Plaistow, last Tuesday (April 19).

Scotland Yard say Elliot was subjected to a “frenzied attack”, which was reportedly carried out by a forced intruder.

Despite efforts by land and air ambulance crews he died at the scene at 4.31pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Menelik Campbell, 20, was charged with murder yesterday (April 28) following his arrest the previous day.

Campbell, of Dalston, in Hackney, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (April 29).