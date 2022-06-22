News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man denies charges after drugs raids as east London duo await trial

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:48 PM June 22, 2022
Chelmsford Crown Court

Keon Reeves pleaded not guilty to all charges at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning - Credit: ANDRA MACIUCA

An east London man has denied charges relating to class A drug supply in north Essex.

Keon Reeves of Durban Road, West Ham pleaded not guilty to four charges during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning - Wednesday, June 22.

The 35-year-old - granted bail at this morning's hearing - is set to go on trial with co-accused Javelle Fritz.

Those proceedings will commence on January 3 next year.

Mr Fritz, 36, of Heathway in Dagenham, was refused bail at the same court on June 10. 

Both men have been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one count of possessing or acquiring criminal property.

Mr Reeves is also accused of possession of a firearm.

Essex Police say the men were charged following three raids in London last month.

Officers allegedly found a number of items believed to be linked to drug dealing and a “significant amount” of high value goods.

London Live News
Chelmsford Crown Court
Newham News
Dagenham News
Essex News

Don't Miss

Some of the illegal tobacco products seized in the raid in Newham

London Live News

£160k worth of illegal tobacco seized in Newham shop raid

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Mohammed Aqil Mahdi, 22, who died on November 6

London Live News

Bow Lock murder: Victim's two girlfriends give evidence at Old Bailey

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, after two men died at a property in the street in January 2021

London Live News

Goodmayes fatal stabbing: Double murder trial set to open

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Robert Powell

London Live News

Men sought in connection with grandfather's killing on second anniversary

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon