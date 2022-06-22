Keon Reeves pleaded not guilty to all charges at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning - Credit: ANDRA MACIUCA

An east London man has denied charges relating to class A drug supply in north Essex.

Keon Reeves of Durban Road, West Ham pleaded not guilty to four charges during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning - Wednesday, June 22.

The 35-year-old - granted bail at this morning's hearing - is set to go on trial with co-accused Javelle Fritz.

Those proceedings will commence on January 3 next year.

Mr Fritz, 36, of Heathway in Dagenham, was refused bail at the same court on June 10.

Both men have been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one count of possessing or acquiring criminal property.

Mr Reeves is also accused of possession of a firearm.

Essex Police say the men were charged following three raids in London last month.

Officers allegedly found a number of items believed to be linked to drug dealing and a “significant amount” of high value goods.