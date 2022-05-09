A pensioner who was critically injured in a Newham collision has died. He has been named as Albert Aspinall, 78 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A pensioner has died after being critically injured in a collision in East Ham.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on Barking Road at around 1.30am on May 1.

The 78-year-old pedestrian - since named as East Ham man Albert Aspinall - was taken to hospital where he died on Wednesday, May 4.

There have been no arrests and the driver of the car continues to help police with their enquiries.

Detectives have made a renewed appeal for information following the death of Mr Aspinall.

Det Con Liz Carrey, from the Met's serious collision investigation unit, said: “We know that a white saloon car stopped to let the man cross the road just prior to the collision taking place.

"It is really important that we speak with the driver of this car as they may have vital information for our investigation."

Detectives are also appealing to witnesses, particularly motorists with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on 101 or the collision investigation unit directly on 020 8597 4874 and quote reference Cad 604/01May.