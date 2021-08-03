East Ham cannabis farm raided by police
Published: 7:22 PM August 3, 2021
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Full
Police have raided a cannabis farm in East Ham.
Officers were called to suspicious activity at a house in Montpelier Gardens at 5.10am on Thursday, July 29.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and discovered a quantity of cannabis plants inside the property."
Enquiries are ongoing, but to date (August 3) there have been no arrests made.
The cannabis plants were seized by police.