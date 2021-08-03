East Ham cannabis farm raided by police

Published: 7:22 PM August 3, 2021

The police have seized cannabis plants from a house in Montpelier Gardens in East Ham. Picture shows a stock image of cannabis plants. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Full

Police have raided a cannabis farm in East Ham.

Officers were called to suspicious activity at a house in Montpelier Gardens at 5.10am on Thursday, July 29.

Officers were called to "suspicious activity" at a house in Montpelier Gardens. - Credit: Google

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and discovered a quantity of cannabis plants inside the property."

Enquiries are ongoing, but to date (August 3) there have been no arrests made.

The cannabis plants were seized by police.