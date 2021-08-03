News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East Ham cannabis farm raided by police

Jon King

Published: 7:22 PM August 3, 2021   
A cannabis factory was uncovered by firefighters tackling a basement blaze in Willesden

The police have seized cannabis plants from a house in Montpelier Gardens in East Ham.

Police have raided a cannabis farm in East Ham.

Officers were called to suspicious activity at a house in Montpelier Gardens at 5.10am on Thursday, July 29.

Montpelier Gardens

Officers were called to "suspicious activity" at a house in Montpelier Gardens.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and discovered a quantity of cannabis plants inside the property."

Enquiries are ongoing, but to date (August 3) there have been no arrests made. 

The cannabis plants were seized by police. 

Crime
Newham News

